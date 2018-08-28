It just got a whole lot easier to channel Jennifer Lopez’s fierce on-screen alter ego. The singer-actress extraordinaire has teamed up with Screenbid to auction off pieces from her character Detective Harlee Santos’ wardrobe from the NBC hit show Shades of Blue. The best part? All the proceeds are supporting a great cause.

Since Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico last fall, JLo and her main squeeze Alex Rodriguez have been doing all they can to help the families and communities so devestated by the storm. With that in mind, the Screenbid x Shades of Blue auction will benefit the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program, which seeks to serve the immediate and long-term needs of those impacted by natural disasters.

All the Fierce Versace Dresses and Tracksuits Jennifer Lopez Wore at the 2018 VMAs

It should come as no surprise that Lopez’s character had some pretty serious style. Despite being a tough-as-nails law-enforcement officer on the crime drama, Detective Santos wore chic separates and minimalist jewelry that we certainly wouldn’t mind rocking IRL.

The Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol Activewear Collection Has Arrived

Some of the more fashion-forward items in the 244-piece auction include a slouchy Akris Punto coat, blush pink silk blouse by Rag & Bone, pleated trousers by Wilfred (i.e. one of Meghan Markle’s go-to brands), a Lela Rose sheath dress and Barney’s New York trench coat, and bids for many of the items start at just $50.

But that’s not all.

An Up-Close Look at Serena Williams’ Off-White x Nike One-Shoulder 2018 U.S. Open Dress

There are also set pieces like police files, ticket notebooks and desk nameplates up for grabs, in addition to clothing, shoes and accessories from some of the other characters in the show. The auction kicked off on Sunday, August 19, and will run through Sunday, September 9, so you’ll want to get bidding on items from Harlee, Woz and the rest of the Shades of Blue crew STAT!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!