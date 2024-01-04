Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Jeremy Allen White Bares All — Including His Butt — for Calvin Klein 

By
Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein
Mert Alas for Calvin Klein

Thanks to Jeremy Allen White, the new year just got a bit hotter.

The actor, 32, was stripped down to his underwear for Calvin Klein’s new spring 2024 ad campaign, which debuted on Thursday, January 4. In the snaps, taken by photographer Mert Alas, White modeled the brand’s signature white logo-adorned briefs.

In one image, White rocked a wet white T-shirt — which he pulled upward to show off his body hair — with the fitted underwear. In a different shot, White went shirtless while lying on the roof of a skyscraper in his native New York. His jeans were rolled down below his bum, exposing the Calvin Klein briefs. 

White’s Calvin Klein debut aims to “showcase his connection to the city and amplify his empowered energy in our most iconic styles,” per the Thursday press release. Some of the styles White wore include the new Intense Power, the Micro Stretch and the Micro Mesh, which all feature “innovative fabrication for looks that are sleek and comfortable.” 

Related: Kendall Jenner, Michael B. Jordan and More Strip Down for Calvin Klein Spring 2023 Campaign

Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein
Mert Alas for Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein shared images from the photo shoot via Instagram after the ad’s release, prompting riled up reactions from fans. “Can I just print a photo and put it in my living room,” wrote one fan, as a second gushed, “I want him to wreck my life and I would actually say thank you.” 

Shot of an attractive young woman cleansing her face with a wipe in front of the bathroom mirror

Deal of the Day

Peach Fuzz? Upper Lip Hair? This ‘Flawless’ Facial Hair Remover Is Now $16 View Deal

Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein
Mert Alas for Calvin Klein

A third social media user wrote, “YES CHEF,” as a fourth added, “Giving you five stars,” in reference to White’s show The Bear. The hit series follows his character, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, as he leaves the world of fine dining to run his local family sandwich shop. 

The Bear Season 2

Related: ‘The Bear’ Cast’s Dating History: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and More Stars...

White earned a 2024 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy, and The Bear is nominated for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. The ceremony takes place on Sunday, January 7, in Los Angeles.

In this article

Jeremy Allen White Bio Page

Jeremy Allen White

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!