Thanks to Jeremy Allen White, the new year just got a bit hotter.

The actor, 32, was stripped down to his underwear for Calvin Klein’s new spring 2024 ad campaign, which debuted on Thursday, January 4. In the snaps, taken by photographer Mert Alas, White modeled the brand’s signature white logo-adorned briefs.

In one image, White rocked a wet white T-shirt — which he pulled upward to show off his body hair — with the fitted underwear. In a different shot, White went shirtless while lying on the roof of a skyscraper in his native New York. His jeans were rolled down below his bum, exposing the Calvin Klein briefs.

White’s Calvin Klein debut aims to “showcase his connection to the city and amplify his empowered energy in our most iconic styles,” per the Thursday press release. Some of the styles White wore include the new Intense Power, the Micro Stretch and the Micro Mesh, which all feature “innovative fabrication for looks that are sleek and comfortable.”

Calvin Klein shared images from the photo shoot via Instagram after the ad’s release, prompting riled up reactions from fans. “Can I just print a photo and put it in my living room,” wrote one fan, as a second gushed, “I want him to wreck my life and I would actually say thank you.”

A third social media user wrote, “YES CHEF,” as a fourth added, “Giving you five stars,” in reference to White’s show The Bear. The hit series follows his character, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, as he leaves the world of fine dining to run his local family sandwich shop.

White earned a 2024 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy, and The Bear is nominated for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. The ceremony takes place on Sunday, January 7, in Los Angeles.