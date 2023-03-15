They’re taking it off! Kendall Jenner, Michael B. Jordan and more stars stripped down to their underwear for Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 campaign.

The fashion label unveiled the steamy ad on Wednesday, March 15, explaining in a press release that the project is “rooted in unadulterated confidence” and channels “the true character of each talent.”

Jenner, 27, posed topless in one shot, wearing only gray underwear and white tube socks. For a different image, the supermodel donned a black intimates set paired with sheer stockings and pointed-toe heels. “Kendall appears with unapologetic sensuality, her more intimate side revealed,” Calvin Klein said in the Wednesday release.

The TV personality has served as a muse for the brand for years, appearing in her first Calvin Klein ad in 2015. She also posed alongside her sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — while promoting Calvin Klein Jeans in 2018.

Apart from Kendall, Jordan, 36, had Us drooling over his toned physique. The Creed actor showed off his abs in a pair of black briefs. Jordan’s Calvin Klein moment — which symbolizes “confidence,” according to the brand — was teased last month and quickly went viral on social media. The Wire alum hilariously confessed that he had to apologize to his mom for the racy ad. “I was like, ‘My mama gonna have to see this. Let me call her and be like, I’m sorry. It’s out there,’” Jordan told ET Canada at the Creed III premiere on February 28. “My business all out in the streets — literally.”

The spring 2023 campaign also stars FKA Twigs, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and singer Jennie Kim.

Twigs, 35, brought the drama, using a denim jacket to cover her naked body. Taylor-Johnson, 32, meanwhile, was a must-see in white boxers as Kim, 27, looked fierce in Calvin Klein’s new Modern Cotton bralette and matching white bottoms. The “Pink Venom” artist also showed off the brand’s lace offerings.

Through the years, Calvin Klein has tapped Hollywood’s biggest names to model its latest designs. Past ambassadors include Justin Bieber, ASAP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, Naomi Campbell, Kaia Gerber and Kate Moss. Brooke Shields famously appeared in a 1980 Calvin Klein ad, which featured her saying, “You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

