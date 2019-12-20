



Kendall Jenner is getting real in her latest video for Calvin Klein.

On Thursday, December 19, the brand released a #MyCalvins campaign video, In Bed With Kendall Jenner, in which the reality star talks about everything from turn-ons to bedtime rituals.

Sporting her very own pair of Calvins, a gray, white and orange sports bra with matching sweats, the 24-year-old revealed her biggest turn-on.

“Someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh,” she says. “The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are. I think the better.” So naturally, her biggest turn-off she explains is the complete opposite: someone that’s too filtered. “Someone who is trying to be something their not or trying to prove something.”

This wasn’t the only thing she dished on. She also dove into her “grandma” sleeping rituals.

For instance, if she’s planning on having a big night out, she has to take a nap. “I am such a wuss when it comes to going out. So I kind of have to really prep myself. If I need a nap I need to take that nap, because otherwise — I told you guys earlier, I’m a bit of a grandma — I’ll get so tired and all my friends know it. I’m such a party pooper.”

But that’s not always the case! Though she’s typically in bed by 10 p.m., she has had her fair share of late-night fun. In fact, she even pulled an all-nighter while in Cannes.

“I think I cheated a little bit because I was in Cannes, I was a bit jetlagged and I slept all day from the jetlag so I was up all night with my friends,” she explains. “We went out and we actually wen from Cannes and ended up in Monaco somehow. And that was fun. We were just hanging out, we were having a good time.” Sounds like it!