



Kendall Jenner’s got a brand new ‘do! The 24-year-old supermodel showed off her new hair color in an Instagram video posted on Monday, December 16 — and we can’t get enough of her light-er locks.

For the Insta vid, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a long-sleeved white shirt and bold orange-red lipstick paired with natural-looking makeup. She put her modeling skills on display by showing her 120 million Instagram followers her wavy locks and her new medium-brown hair color.

According to the footage, Jenner’s hair is darkest at the root and a lighter shade of brunette throughout. While it’s not as striking as that time she revealed warm blonde hair on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week, it’s certainly lighter than the natural dark brunette color we’re used to.

Jenner added one of her favorite filters to the video: the one that sprinkles adorable freckles onto your face. She hasn’t posted a photo sans-filter just yet and to call Us impatient for her to gives the world a better look is an understatement.

She wasn’t the only one to post the clip of her lightened strands. Her hairstylist, Jen Atkin shared it, in addition to makeup artist Mary Phillips and hair colorist Cassondra Kaeding of 454 Salon in West Hollywood.

The LA-based Glamsquad got together on Sunday, December 15, to bring the new look to life. Atkin captioned the video, “Sunday School’d today by @kendalljenner 🌹@maryphillips #jenatkinhair Haircolor by the amazing @ckaedingcolor !! 👏🏼.” And Phillips wrote, “Only this girl could get me to work on a Sunday.”

Kaeding couldn’t help but point out how far from casual her weekend was. She wrote, “Kendall Jenner glammed up on a Sunday, hbu? 💫⭐️.”