Jeremy Allen White gagged Us with his new Calvin Klein campaign.

White, 33, looked as hot as ever while posing in his Calvins on Tuesday, August 27. In one snap, he wore nothing but a gray pair of boxers and ankle socks while leaning back in a chair and gazing into the camera. White styled his bronde hair in messy curls.

In another pic shot by Mert Alas, White splashed around with two dogs in a pool while rocking a pair of black underwear and dark shades.

The Bear actor also posed in the brand’s blue jeans. He elevated the baggy pants with a black leather belt complete with silver hardware and a black zip-up, which he wore undone, showing off his abs.

White turned up the heat even further while rocking a blue denim vest and fitted trousers. He laid on his side while posing on the ground.

White covered up in one photo, wearing a Calvin Klein tank top and black pants.

The Shameless alum gushed about his campaign in a statement, sharing, “Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless, and it was great to be back with them and the entire creative team for this new campaign.”

This isn’t the first time White has posed for a Calvin Klein ad. In January, he slayed in a wet white tank while tugging the fabric upward. He paired the top with fitted underwear.

Also shot by Alas, White went shirtless while posing on a roof in New York City. He rolled his jeans down and gazed into the camera.

In another black-and-white shot, he wore black briefs and pulled one side of the garment down past his hip bone.

At the time, fans went wild for the campaign via social media. “Can I just print a photo and put it in my living room,” one wrote, as a second quipped, “I want him to wreck my life and I would actually say thank you.”