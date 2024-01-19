Your account
Stylish

Jeremy Allen White's Sexiest Style Moments: From Sheer Tops to Tuxedos

By
Jeremy Allen Whites Fashion Evolution From Casual to Classy
8
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White commands attention with whatever he wears.

Through the years, White has showcased his shaggy but sexy wardrobe, which includes everything from stylish suits, tailored tuxedos and even an occasional sheer shirt, on and off the red carpet. While his aesthetic is laid-back and relaxed, White is known to rock luxury labels. In January 2024, he looked dapper in a Giorgio Armani ivory tuxedo, a white button-down shirt and a black bow tie while at the Emmys. He accessorized with a gold ring on his middle finger.

That night, White took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as chef Carmy Berzatto in The Bear.

At the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, one day prior, he wore a pinstripe jacket and matching pleated pants. Underneath, he wore a sleek black dress shirt. White further elevated his look with a bright red floral boutonniere. White donned his hair in soft curls with some strands falling over his forehead.

Keep scrolling to see White’s most epic red carpet outfits:

