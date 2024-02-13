When Jermaine Dupri changed into his Super Bowl halftime performance outfit on Sunday, February 11, he never could have predicted the internet’s response.

Dupri, 51, joined Usher onstage in a black and white suit cropped just below his knees. As he introduced Usher’s 2004 song “Confessions” (which appears on the titular album that Dupri produced), viewers couldn’t help but notice the pair of thick white socks that poked out from his chunky black loafers.

Soon, memes began popping up all over social media. One compared Dupri’s white socks and black shoes combo to a schoolgirl’s uniform, while another portrayed him as the Boss Baby.

Another social media user asked, “Why was Jermaine Dupri dressed as a pilgrim from the first ever Thanksgiving?”

The day after his Super Bowl appearance, Dupri posted a close-up image of his socks — designed by Louis Vuitton and worth a whopping $565 — to his Instagram page.

He tagged Pharrell Williams, the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, in the caption, writing, “Haaa!! ok I ain’t have time for y’all last night I was too drunk, me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl!so I’m just really seeing y’all got me f–ked up !! But I will say it’s funny as hell,yoooo!! @pharrell 🤣🤣 you see this !? PS we came into this game with our clothes on backwards, i ain’t no regular n—a 🤣🤣.”

Dupri’s fans continued to hilariously roast his knitted socks, which included a pocket with a pearl button bearing the LV logo, in the comments.

“Designer don’t make dem socks any better 🤣🤣 look like a 1600s public defender 🤣🤣,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “BRUH! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ nah. I love LV like the next man but these toddler anklets are hilarious 😂😂😂😂.”

Although he finds the jokes funny, Dupri told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, February 12, that he doesn’t understand why his socks have caused such a stir.

“It’s really, really funny but, you know, them Louis Vuitton socks I had on — I don’t know what everybody talking about,” Dupri said. He added that performing at the Super Bowl was “amazing.”