Usher is a man of many talents. He is a singer, songwriter, dancer — and now, he can add a designer to that list.

The 45-year-old singer changed into a few different looks during his performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. After first appearing on stage in an all-white Dolce & Gabbana outfit that featured a floor-length coat and embroidered Swarovski crystals, Usher speedily changed into a black and blue get up that he himself designed with Off-White.

The outfit in question was covered in a staggering 394,000 crystals. It featured a motorcycle jacket and a turtleneck, which he paired with matching leather trousers and black and white leather gloves.

Usher wore the custom look as he sang his 2010 hit “OMG” alongside will.i.am (who wore a similar black and blue get up on stage) and performed a dance on roller skates in front of a crowd of over 60,000 people.

“The wardrobe during the skating section was actually designed by myself,” Usher told E! News after the performance, adding, “It’s a bit of a next chapter.”

The singer collaborated with Off-White’s art and image director, Ib Kamara, to create the eye-catching number.

In an interview with GQ published on Sunday, February 11, Kamara revealed that the collaboration between Usher and the designer label was an organic one. “I think we felt like a natural brand to work with,” he said.

Kamara added that Usher and his team came prepared with a 50-page mood board deck to kickstart the design process. “It was pretty heavily researched,” Kamara told the publication. “He obviously had a really strong vision for what he wanted.”

Usher has kept himself very busy this year. In addition to preparing for his Super Bowl halftime performance, he also released a brand new album, Coming Home, on Friday, February 9.