Jessica Alba put the dreamiest spin on a timeless layer while out in the London on Sunday, July 9. She attended day 10 of the BST Hyde Park concert series, wearing an all-white ensemble with an oversized denim jacket on top. The jacket had a light wash and button pockets at the chest, one of which held Alba’s black sunglasses.

Denim jackets are a staple in practically everyone’s closet, but Alba demonstrated just how much a silhouette or a shade can level up a look. Want a jacket like hers to help elevate all of your favorite (or even least favorite) outfits? We have the perfect pick for you!

Get the Puwei Oversized Denim Jacket for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

The light blue version of this Puwei jacket has the look, the vibe — and certainly the right price. The best part? It will go with almost any and every look you can imagine. Wear it over a floral dress, a wide-leg jumpsuit, a collared shirt and slacks or a tee and jeans. A little double denim never hurt anybody!

You can also grab this jacket in black, navy, green, white or a patterned variation, all on the same Amazon page. If you’re looking for other options, however, so you can make sure you’re getting the best of the best, we have some more picks for you to peruse below. Happy shopping!

