Kirsten Dunst Looks Effortlessly Chic in Leather Shorts — Get the Look

By
kirsten-dunst-leather-shorts
Kirsten Dunst at the Coach x Observed By Us Collaboration Launch Dinner in West Hollywood, CA on July 12, 2023.Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst has always had a charming vintage aesthetic, and now the longtime Hollywood fixture has channeled that style into a new collection. She and illustrator Jessica Herschko collaborated with Coach for Observed by Us, a line of whimsically-embellished womenswear and accessories.

The multi-talented Melancholia star attended the launch dinner for the collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12. She wore her blonde hair down and looked enchanting in a balloon-sleeve white blouse, tucking the hem into a pair of black leather shorts and standing tall in black pumps. Leather looks are having a big moment in fashion right now, so we knew we needed to find a pair of shorts like hers!

kirsten-dunst-leather-shorts-2
Kirsten Dunst at the Coach x Observed By Us Collaboration Launch Dinner in West Hollywood, CA on July 12, 2023. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock
See it!

Get the Wdirara High-Waisted PU Leather Shorts for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Amazon has numerous chic options for recreating Dunst’s look, but these Wdirara shorts captured our attention first. They have the perfect simple yet stunning look — and they’ll let you effortlessly pose with your hands tucked into your pockets like the Marie Antoinette actress. The Prime shipping is fast too, so you can start rocking them ASAP!

Emulate Dunst with a white blouse while wearing these shorts, or try a completely different look. Team them with a longline sports bra and platform sneakers, or maybe with a mesh bodysuit and heeled booties. Naturally, a simple tee will always do too. Make sure to check out other faux-leather short options below as well!

kirsten-dunst-leather-shorts-jessica-herschko
Kirsten Dunst and Jessica Herschko at the Coach x Observed By Us Collaboration Launch Dinner in West Hollywood, CA on July 12, 2023. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock
See it!

Shop more faux-leather shorts we love:

