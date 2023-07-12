Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skincare will always be a topic we discuss with passion. At its core, it creates a fabulous base for makeup, keeps your complexion clear and allows you to feel confident. However, establishing the perfect skincare routine can be difficult. There are thousands of products on the market, all of which promise to improve your complexion, but in reality, may cause unwanted breakouts, dry patches and more.

Heidi Klum, meanwhile, keeps her skincare routine simple — and we’re here to learn from the best. In a February 2022 interview with Vogue, the supermodel shared her advice to achieving a radiant aura. “I believe that good nutrition and water will give your skin that healthy glow. You are what you eat,” she said. “I don’t use cleanser or a toner to clean my face … [but] to help keep the skin smooth and healthy, once a week, I like to use St. Ives Apricot Scrub to exfoliate the dead skin.”

The exfoliating face wash is made with 100% natural exfoliants — including walnut shell powder and apricot pit powder — that will cleanse your face while evening your skin tone, leaving it glowing and fresh. The scrub smells incredible thanks in part to the apricot extract imported from California and North Africa.

Not only will the exfoliator leave your skin smooth and shiny, it’s also dermatologist-tested, paraben-free, oil-free and made with non-jagged powders. To use the St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub, apply a small amount to your fingertips and massage into the skin. After, rinse it off and immediately see the glow. For best results, use the product three to four times per week.

Shopping for celebrity-loved products usually requires caution, as they can be on the pricey side — but one of the best parts about the St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub is that it retails for only $8! If you need any more convincing, check out these fabulous customer reviews:

One shopper wrote, “I’ve been using this for 20 years is without a doubt the best exfoliant.” A second added, “I will forever stand by this product … I use this 1-2x per week. It is great for face, but can also be used for body. Always smooth skin and a nice glow after using this!” A third gushed, “I have used this product for years and love it! I know it keeps the skin on my face smooth, clear and the pores are minimized.”

Tired of having dead skin cells on your face? Try the St. Ives Fresh Skin Scrub! Formulated with gentle exfoliants, your skin will look clear and feel soft — just like Klum’s!

