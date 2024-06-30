Jessica Alba is thrilled to see her daughters, Honor and Haven, borrow some of her iconic looks.

Alba, 43, who shares Honor, 16, and Haven, 12, with husband Cash Warren, shared a photo of her and her daughters posing on the red carpet at the premiere of her Netflix film, Trigger Warning.

“Throwing it back all the way to ‘07 and ‘10 in the sweetest way ever,” Alba wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 29. (Along with Honor and Haven, Alba and Warren also share a son Hayes, 7, who they welcomed in December 2017.)

Honor wore her mother’s green-and-black-checkered Prada dress to the Trigger Warning premiere on June 11. Alba wore the dress to the 2007 premiere of Valentine’s Day in London. Honor accessorized with black Mary Janes, a large gold cross necklace, and a bold red lip. Over a decade prior, her mother styled the dress with a sleek updo and black hairband, opaque gray tights and an arm full of black and silver bangles.

Haven, for her part, donned the denim Dolce and Gabanna dress that Alba wore to Comic-Con in 2010 while promoting the comedy Good Luck Chuck with Dane Cook. Haven paired the dress with black, open-toed shoes and a matching black purse with a golden handle.

“I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch 🫶🏽,” Alba captioned her post.

Trigger Warning is Alba’s first leading film role in years. She plays a Special Forces officer named Parker who must take on a gang in her hometown in the action thriller.

In her years away from the silver screen, Alba co-founded the wellness brand The Honest Company in 2011. She stepped down as the chief creative officer earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in May, Alba said she was excited to act again after stepping down from her company. “It’s been 12 years, so I think it’s time to get back into entertainment and also think about what else I want to create or do,” she told Us at the time.