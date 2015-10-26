The stylishness continues! Jessica Biel stepped out for the third time in a week on Saturday, Oct. 24, wearing the latest in a string of slam-dunk ensembles — this one, a modern take on classic Victorian style.

Attending the 25th Annual EMA Awards in Burbank, Calif., the new mom, 33, turned up the romance in a black, tiered lace dress by Valentino, teamed with a pink Fendi clutch and sapphire baubles, including a dazzling 25-carat ring and 10-carat stud earrings, by Lorraine Schwartz.

Continuing to unleash her inner vintage princess, Biel styled her brunette tresses into a loosely braided updo, and finished with a light, rose-hued makeup palette.

The 7th Heaven alum, who welcomed baby Silas Randall last April with Justin Timberlake, has rocking the red carpet all week long. She supported her husband of three years at Fashion Group International's Night of Stars on Thursday wearing an emerald Dolce & Gabbana dress, stepped out again on Friday to the GLSEN Respect Awards in a corset-style Balmain mini, and finally stunned once more at the Environmental Media Awards.

While Biel skipped the question line at the EMAs, former 'N SYNCer Lance Bass revealed a bit about the couple's lives as new parents. "They're great. I got to see them in New York, which was wonderful — I got to catch up with Justin. It's fun to see his face," he shared. He also added, "[Justin's] a dad! It's no longer about yourself. It's all about someone else. The happiness, the pure joy that both of them have, you can just read it on their face."

