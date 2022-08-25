Jessica Simpson is feeling herself! The singer showed off her banging bikini body while on a “sexy” vacation with her husband, Eric Johnson.

The “With You” artist, 42, posted a photo of herself rocking a sultry black cutout swimsuit via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24. “The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do say so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht,” Simpson began in the caption, tagging her beau, whom she wed in 2014.

In the photo, the fashion designer is seen posing on the beach in the swimsuit, which she paired with towering heels from her shoe label, Jessica Simpson Collection. The Texas native accessorized with oversized sunglasses, layered necklaces and bracelets. She topped off the look with loose waves in her hair. “Awww I will miss this,” Simpson continued in the caption. “But, I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure. Adios Cabo San Lucas.”

Although her vacation has come to an end, Simpson is keeping the bikini photos flowing. On Thursday, August 25, the Open Book author shared another swimsuit pic, this time sporting a shimmery brown two-piece. Simpson gave the look a Western flare, accessorizing with a studded belt, a floppy hat and platform heels — also from her fashion label.

“Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini,” the style guru said of her look. “It is the little things that make me happy,” she added. (Simpson and Johnson, 42, share daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 9.)

Simpson has been blessing fans with skin-baring getups throughout the summer.

In July, in honor of her 42nd birthday, the Dukes of Hazzard star shared a photo via Instagram, which showed her wearing a sexy black dress. The frock featured cutouts at the chest and at the sides, a popular look among celebs this season.

Alongside the photo, Simpson wrote a heartfelt letter to herself. “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” she began. “I am so very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE.”

Simpson went on to share that she feels as though “I know myself and I do love her very much.” She added: “I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently.”