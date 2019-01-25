We can always count on Jessica Simpson to deliver all the boho-chic vibes, so it should come as no surprise that her beautiful baby shower look was no different. The mom to be (who is pregnant with her third child, a daughter, with husband Eric Johnson) celebrated baby Birdie’s impending arrival with a sweet shower on Saturday, January 19, where she looked all kinds of flower-child fab, and now the designers behind her maternity dress and headpiece are giving Us all their styling secrets.

There was an ethereal quality to Simpson’s lacy look, and her stylist Nicole Chavez worked with Trista Smith of the Etsy shop WeAreReclamation and Erica Elizabeth of Erica Elizabeth Designs to bring the floor-length gown and specular floral hairpiece to life.

Smith tells Us that she received a request from Chavez for the made-to-order Reclamation Magic Makers Dress and shipped one out immediately. Available in an array of neutral colors, Simpson rocked a white version of empire-waist, butterfly-sleeve style, and it took just one fitting to get the floor-length frock in perfect bump-baring shape.

“A baby shower is supposed to be joyful. It’s a momma’s time to revel in the excitement and love for pregnancy and her new babe. My dresses make all expectant moms feel like true queens,” Smith explains. “When you feel amazing, comfortable and ethereal, you can’t help but have a perfect day.”

To give the see-through design a bit more coverage, Chavez had the mom to be layer a Betsy Couture Lizzy Slip under the gown for a flawless finish.

When it came to creating that epic flowery hairpiece, Erica Elizabeth of Erica Elizabeth Designs helped Chavez put together a layered look using several elements from her collection.

“Jessica has beautiful hair along the perfect face to wear headpieces and hair accessories,” she tells Us. “Nicole and I discussed that she would look wonderful with several crowns stacked along with the gilded butterfly and silk flower hairpins scattered throughout her golden locks to create a halo effect. The look was divine.”

Simpson specifically doubled up on the brand’s La Belle Epoque and Garden Nymph crowns along with a smattering of the Butterfly Day Out Gold Leaf and Enchanted Garden Blush Flower hair pins for the fairy queen effect.

All told, the songstress proved that the maternity glow is real with her beautiful bohemian look, and, as Elizabeth shares, that’s why the day was really all about.

“Jessica’s baby bump was the center of attention,” the headpiece designer tells Us. “Everything else was designed to highlight her perfect state beauty.”

