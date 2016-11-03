A double dose of glitz! At the 2016 CMA Awards in Nashville, Jessie James Decker and Cassidy Black were like-minded. The “Lights Down Low” singer, 28, and the wife of Dierks Bentley both wore a sequin cutout column in different colors for the Tuesday, November 2, event.

Decker, who’s married to NFL player Eric Decker, chose the black sequin Jay Godfrey Accra Gown with a halter neckline and two triangular cutouts underneath the bust. The “Lights Down Low” singer teamed her number with a few cocktail rings, simple studs and a silver embellished clutch. Celebrity hairstylist Marissa Martin styled her light brown locks with a center part and waves to complement her nude lip and smoky eye.

“Had this little number fitted last minute and thanks to the amazing seamstress who didn't turn me down as I walked in sweaty saying please help me it's too big and it was 1:30 and had to be ready by 3:30 haha 😩,” Decker explained in a Thursday, November 3, Instagram.

Black opted for the same style by Jay Godfrey but in navy blue. Instead of wearing her dark brown hair loose, she swept her strands into a ponytail with a lone tendril out. Black, who shares three children with Bentley, chose drop earrings and a red clutch to accessorize.

Bentley, who performed “It’s Different for Girls” with Elle King, opened up about how he met his longtime love in a March interview with The Boot: “We met in eighth grade, back in Arizona. It’s a pretty crazy story of just going back and forth with the right time or the wrong time, or right place, wrong time, all that stuff,” he said. “Probably one of the things I’m most grateful for is some of the success coming later as it has, because it’s really nice to share it with somebody. When it starts, it’s so nice to share a lot of ups, a lot of downs, a lot of in-between moments with her. It’s been a crazy, crazy ride, but certainly, right now, for this to be happening is awesome.”

While both ladies sparkled, we’ve got to ask: Who wore it best? Vote in the poll and let Stylish know.

