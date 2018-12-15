Jessie James Decker: What’s in My Bag?

Mom of three Jessie James Decker needs all the caffeine she can get. “Coffee is my survival,” says the New York Times best-selling author of Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food (out now) — which is why she carries Stevia packets: “There’s no calories, and it’s all natural. I think it tastes good.”

She unloads the rest of her purse for Us.

Burnin’ Up

“I have the worst acid reflux on the planet — probably because of all the coffee! I have so many bottles of Zantac because it definitely helps me.”

Money, Honey

“[Hubby] Eric always likes to give me cash when I go on trips so I can tip people, because I don’t [usually] have a lot!”

No Bag? No Prob

“I got my phone case from Amazon. It can hold credit cards and a driver’s license, so you don’t always have to carry a bag with you.”

Snack Attack

“I’ve got a South Beach Diet Whipped Chocolate Almond Bar — a little snacky that I like to have. There’s tons of protein in this.”

Mouth Guard

“Burt’s Bees lip balm is my absolute favorite. I can’t live without it. I get stressed out when I don’t have it.”

Pearly Whites

“I like Trident gum. My teeth feel clean after I use it.”

What else is inside her Chloé bag? A pair of Jessie James Decker x DIFF Skye sunglasses in black; a pair of hoops; the Jessie Decker lipstick; the Charlotte Tilbury Scent of a Dream perfume; a True Botanicals Hydrating Mist; a Mac eyeliner in black; Mac lip pencils; a Becca Glow lip gloss in Rose Quartz; a Dial hand sanitizer; tissues and a Starbucks gift card.

