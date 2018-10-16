Bling bling! Celeb jeweler Richie Rich known for working with everyone from It-girls like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner and hitmakers including Adam Levine and Travis Scott, sat down with Stylish to dish on all things sparkly and shiny.

The jewelry designer, who is based in New York, started working at the mere age of 8-years-old, so it’s no surprise that he’s the go-to guy when it comes to the rings, bracelets, necklaces and custom watches that our fave stars love to wear.

“Instead of going out with my friends, I always wanted to work and make money. I went out hunting for clients and got my way into events and started to hand out business cards,” he explains.

Another tool that helped him? Social media. “I got a lot of clients from tagging them on Instagram after posting a random picture. Some would block me because I always tagged them, but one time I tagged Larsa Pippen and she reposted it because she thought it was a cool picture. Many of the celebs that blocked me then ended up following me now,” he says.

What’s even more special is that Rich’s store, Leon Diamond in NYC’s Diamond District, is a family-owned business, making the experience that much more personal when clients come in.

“My grandfather and father opened the store in 1975 and then my brother David and cousin Mike came into it and 10 years later, they brought me into the picture.”

Since then he’s designed countless of pieces and the only limit he has in place are his customer’s imaginations. “We make anything a client can dream of.” And they’re often on the same page. “Sometimes the client and I will have the same idea when we’re planning a piece,” he dishes.

As for his next project? “I’d love to make Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement ring,” Rich tells Stylish. He is also currently filming the movie Uncut Gem with Adam Sandler produced by Josh and Benny Safdie and Sebastian Bear.

