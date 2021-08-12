Some serious sparkle! Jim Edmonds popped the question to longtime girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor and one things for sure, he pulled out all the stops when picking out his fiancée’s engagement ring.

O’Connor took to Instagram on Thursday, August 12, to announce the good news, one month since the 51-year-old former baseball star, who recently finalized his divorce from Meghan King, got down on a knee.

“Dear diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie,” she captioned a selfie, showing off her blinding sparkler.

According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, her ring appears to be “at least 6 or 7 carats.” “I’d estimate that Jim Edmonds spent near a quarter of a million dollars, depending on the quality of the stone,” he said in a press release shared with Us Weekly.

He added that the center stone is likely a “princess cut, cushion cut or radiant cut.”

“Congratulations” quickly filled up the comments section on O’Connor’s Instagram post, with many pointing out that her bauble is blinding as can be — even in a black a white photo.

“Omg!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you! Your ring is gorgeous,” a follower wrote. Another person said, “Awww congrats! Beautiful ring for a beautiful girl!”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple are “enjoying this exciting new chapter” together and are “living their life privately.”

While this was the first public acknowledgement of their engagement, the couple did spark rumors last month after O’Conner flashed a giant diamond ring via Instagram Stories while eating chocolate.

Edmonds’ commitment to his new fiancé follows news that he finalized his divorce from his third wife, King, in May. The two, who were married from 2014 to 2021, share daughter Aspen and twin sons Hart and Hayes.

The athlete also shares daughters Hayley and Lauren with his late ex-wife LeAnn Edmonds Horton, and son Landon and daughter Sutton with his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski.

“I’ve always been the school of thought that the more people to love children the better. And I don’t think that there’s a limited capacity for children to be able to be believe,” King previously told Us. “It’s not like they could only be loved by mommy and daddy. I don’t think that takes away love for them if they’re going to love somebody else.”