While filming The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos fell in love — with her gowns..

Joan, 61, opened up about choosing outfits for the ABC reality show during an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, August 14. “Oh my God, the evening gowns, I can’t even begin to tell you,” she said, noting dressing up was one of “the most fun parts” about filming. “There were probably 30 that I was in love with, and I only get to wear eight.” Joan’s gown collection was so extravagant that the eveningwear had a separate hotel room.

The Bachelor’s stylist, Cary Fetman, also shared, “Joan was not nervous about wearing anything.” Fetman gushed that one night, the first Golden Bachelorette wore “a completely sheer crystal dress,” before changing up her style to “a leather gown” on another night.

While promoting the show in an ABC photo shoot, Joan stunned in a gold gown featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, an A-line ball gown skirt and lots of glitter. She held a gold rose in her hand while donning a soft smile.

For glam, Joan sported a full face of makeup including dark eyeliner on her waterline, sparkly eyeshadow, wispy eyelashes, filled-in lips and mauve lips. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and stayed in voluminous curls.

While fans have not yet caught a glimpse of the gowns Joan wore to rose ceremonies, she teased her Night One look via Instagram on Wednesday. Her ensemble featured a sheer nude neckline, a shimmery mock neck complete with a bow that cascaded to the floor and a crystal embellished skirt finished with a tulle hem.

Joan teamed her look with strappy heels, diamond bracelets and an oversized crystal ring. Her makeup featured long lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips.

Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette is set to premiere on ABC September 18.