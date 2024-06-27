Jodie Turner-Smith wowed Us in white while celebrating Harry’s Bar 45th anniversary.

Turner-Smith, 37, looked fabulous at the restaurant’s party, which was held on Wednesday, June 26, in London. She rocked a silky white dress featuring a high neckline, a sleeveless design and a floor-length dress complete with a thigh-high slit.

Turner-Smith added even more drama to her look with a feathered coat, a white leather purse by David Koma featuring silver handwear, pointed-toe heels, chain jewelry and cat-eye sunglasses.

For glam, Turner-Smith donned a voluminous afro and glossy lips.

This isn’t the only chic look the actress has sported as of late. On Tuesday, June 25, she stepped out in a classy ensemble while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive haute couture fall/winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. She stunned in a velvet catsuit featuring a strapless silhouette and embroidered bodice.

Turner-Smith elevated the look with a sheer cape complete with the same beaded embellishments. She further accessorized with black pumps, dainty rings, soft pink nails and a delicate necklace.

For glam, the Acolyte actresses donned blue eyeshadow, black eyeliner, long lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. She rocked her signature curly buzz cut as well.

Elsewhere during Paris Fashion Week, she attended the Thom Browne show in a tweed outfit. Her getup consisted of a black-and-white coat, gray shorts and a fitted top featuring a graphic tie.

Turner-Smith completed her getup with a gray bag featuring gold starfish, striped socks and platform heels.

Her makeup included graphic eyeliner, a faux eyebrow piercing and glossy lips.

She later took to Instagram to show off her ensemble. “🇫🇷Thom Browne, je t’adore! merci pour tout. c’était magnifique!!!🇫🇷,” she captioned the post, translating to, “Thom Browne, I love you! thank you for everything. It was beautiful!!!”