Joe Alwyn’s fashion sense is elite.

Alwyn, 33, looked handsome in purple at the Prada spring/summer 2025 menswear fashion show in Milan on Sunday, June 16. For the event, he rocked a plum turtleneck sweater, a black oversized double-breasted blazer and blue jeans. He completed his ensemble with patent leather shoes and black sunglasses.

The actor recently turned heads at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, where he rocked an ivory suit during the Kinds of Kindness photocall. (Alwyn stars in the movie alongside Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley.) For the event, he donned a cream-colored suit featuring blue pinstripes, a black leather belt finished with silver hardware and a charcoal dress shirt. He topped his look off with sleek boots and a classy watch.

Earlier this month, Alwyn made headlines after opening up about his breakup with Taylor Swift while speaking with The Sunday Times. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he said, adding, “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

After dating from 2016 to 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Alwyn and Swift, 34, called it quits last April. Following their split, fans speculated that Swift detailed their relationship in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she released in April 2024.

In his interview with The Sunday Times, Alwyn continued, “You have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.” He also shared that there is a “gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

Swift has now found love with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Alwyn, meanwhile, has kept his dating life private.