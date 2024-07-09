Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is getting candid about his game-day style choices.

On a July 8 episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Burrow, 27, revealed that he switches up his post-game outfits depending on whether his team wins or loses.

“You can’t show up to the presser in [a nice] outfit if you play that s—t,” he told the podcast host, Dan “Big Cat” Katz.

“I think it depends on what I walk in with,” Burrow continued. “There’s definitely some that I wouldn’t wear to the post game losing presser. I would show up in my depressed sweatpants.”

Related: The NFL’s Most Stylish Stars: Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr. and More Fan-favorite NFL stars know how to command attention on and off the football field. When they’re not showing off their undeniable athleticism, Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson and more have been known to show Us their winning wardrobes. Kelce — who has been making headlines for his romance with Taylor Swift […]

While putting this amount of thought into post-game outfits may seem like an unnecessary amount of work, failing to plan in case of a loss can sometimes be painfully noticeable, according to Katz, 39.

“Cam Newton, who we like, […] used to show up in the top hat after a loss. Like, maybe don’t do that,” Katz said, referring to the former NFL quarterback, who is known for his love of suits and avant garde hats.

In the same episode clip, Katz went on to ask Burrow if he can recall wearing an outfit that caused him to step outside of his comfort zone.

“I wore a sweatsuit that had all these colors and criss-cross lines on them with a Dunder Mifflin blue beanie,” Burrow said, referring to an outfit he wore before a match against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

Related: The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends: Ciara, More NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field. Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco […]

“You pulled it off,” interjected Katz.

“I did pull it off, I’m not gonna lie,” Burrow agreed, smiling.

Although the majority of his time is spent on the football field, Burrow has recently begun dipping his toes in the fashion industry. Last month, he walked in the Vogue World fashion show in Paris.

“I’ve always loved clothes but never really understood the industry, so I wanted to learn more,” he told Vogue in a June 23 interview, adding, “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person, [and] I think walking in the show is a great way to do that. I think the crossover between fashion and sport is going to continue to grow.”