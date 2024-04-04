Joey King Felt More Confident After Taking Fashion Risks

Joey King is confident of her style — and is open to taking more fashion risks.

King, 24, opened up about her fashion evolution, sharing she became a “happier person” after experimenting with new looks, including sexy plunging tops, cutout dresses and more. “When I started taking those risks — my face lit up,” she told People on Thursday, April 4. “I fell in love with playing around. I have a pretty big personality, and I have never shied away from taking fashion risks.”

The actress started working with stylist Jared Eng, who is also the founder of Just Jared, in 2019. She’s since learned how much “fashion can really affect your relationship with yourself.”

“I feel a lot more confident in myself because I have more of a taste and more of a style,” she gushed.

One of King’s favorite fashion eras is the 1940s, which she dabbled in while filming her new Hulu series, We Were the Lucky Ones, which premiered last month. (The show follows a Jewish family who is trying to reunite and survive World War II.)

“Every time I put something on, I was like, ‘I feel like this is how I’m supposed to dress every day,’” she told People. “It made me feel really beautiful in my own skin.” The actress noted that she hopes to see a resurgence of 1940s styles — which include knee-length A-line dresses, plaids, shoulder pads and more — because the clothing celebrated “a female body.”

While she’s into the retro look, King still embraces modern day fits. In March, she looked ethereal in a ruffled Prada outfit at the We Were the Lucky Ones premiere in Los Angeles. Her ensemble featured a mint green textured top and matching tan midi skirt.

King dressed her look up even more with gold platform heels from the fashion label and dainty jewelry.