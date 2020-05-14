JoJo Siwa’s signature hairdo is a high ponytail topped with a statement-making bow. But besides the hairstyle, she’s also known for her long, blonde locks, which she once dyed pink without anyone noticing.

The 16-year-old YouTube sensation hopped on video chat with Us Weekly’s Stylish to tell us the story behind her pink hair and the bold looks she wants to try in the future.

“We went on a cruise ship over Christmas and I didn’t realize how hard it was going to be for me to be on a cruise ship, because you are so confined,” begins the Dance Moms alum. “And I couldn’t go anywhere or do anything without causing problems, for safety problems for everybody, for my safety and for the whole cruise ship’s safety. I didn’t think that many people would know who I was on the ship, but everybody did.”

“And so I had a bit of a crisis on the cruise ship and I couldn’t do anything except for things at the spa, which seems great until you’re out of spa treatments.”

“So we’re on a seven day cruise and finally on day three, I’m like, okay, I have had a mud massage, a seaweed massage, a rock massage, a salt massage, a normal massage, a deep tissue massage, a Swedish massage.”

“I was like, I have done everything. I was like, I’ve got to do something else. And they’re like, ‘Well we do hair.’ I went in and I was like, ‘Dye it.’ I was like, ‘I like bright colors, dye it.’ And they dyed my whole head pink!! Whole head pink!”

Siwa shared photos from the cruise on her Instagram feed, but didn’t post a photo of her new pink hair. It turns out that there’s a semi-complicated reason why fans never got a look at her colorful locks.

“The reason really why no one saw it is because that’s when I got back, is when we went to Australia, and it was always covered by the ponytail that I put in,” explains Siwa. “I put in an extra hair piece for tour. Then after that is when I did The Masked Singer, so I was always under a mask and no one ever saw it.”

The good news is that it’s likely the Nikelodeon actress will dye her hair again in the future — or maybe even cut it short! Right now, her “dream hair color” is “rainbow ombré” and she adores Pink’s super short hair.

But it doesn’t look like she’ll have locks as short as the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer anytime soon. She tells Us that she won’t chop off her long hair “for a long time.”

If you’re anxiously wondering what “a long time” means, Siwa says, “I think when I’m like 30, like far, far, far away.”

Reporting by Brody Brown

