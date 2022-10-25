Nailed it! JoJo Siwa took inspiration from Harry Potter for Halloween 2022.

Though a few days early, the 19-year-old pop star unveiled her impressive Draco Malfoy costume via TikTok on Monday, October 24. In the clip, the artist is seen wearing a black-and-green Slytherin Hogwarts robe and a matching tie as she mouthed the iconic line: “This is Crabbe, and Goyle. And I’m Malfoy. Draco Malfoy. Think my name’s funny, do you? I’ve no need to ask yours. Red hair and a hand-me-down robe?” (Tom Felton uttered the famous quote when introducing himself to Harry [Daniel Radcliffe] and Ron Weasley [Rupert Grint] in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.)

Her getup even more eye-catching, the “Boomerang” singer also wore her platinum pixie cut slicked back just as Felton, 35, did in the beloved movie.

Fans praised Siwa’s look, applauding her in the comments section of the social media post. “Perfect perfect perfect!” one fan wrote, while a second commented: “HAHAHAHAHA YOU NAILED IT!” A third joked, “You look more like Draco than Draco does.”

Siwa’s makeover comes after she debuted pink tresses at the annual Industry Dance Awards on October 13. She complemented her look with a matching fuchsia top and a black tulle skirt. That night, the hitmaker took home the Trailblazer Award.

In August, the Nebraska native unveiled another switch-up: a shaggy mullet. Siwa debuted the ’80s-inspired hairstyle via TikTok as the popular audio “What the f—? Did you just call me mullet daddy?” played in the background. (The sound bite is from YouTube gamer Quackity.)

The “Hold the Drama” singer first began experimenting with her hair in April after years of rocking a high ponytail on Dance Moms and beyond.

“So, I just got my hair cut yesterday, and yesterday I went for, like, [a] down and curly moment, but today I went for, like, an up and back moment,” Siwa explained at the time via her Instagram Story. “I think I might be into the up and back [style]. I mean, it’s going to be different every day as I’m still learning how to do it. It’s way different than long hair, it’s crazy but ahhhh.”