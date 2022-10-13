Dancing through life! Several of Us Weekly’s favorite stars and dancers celebrated the best of the dance world at the annual Industry Dance Awards — and their fashion choices did not disappoint.

Jenna Johnson — who announced in July she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child — showed off her growing bump on the Wednesday, October 12, red carpet. The pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, stunned in a form-fitting strapless, black dress as she posed for the cameras.

The pregnant choreographer met up with several of her DWTS costars on the red carpet, including judge Derek Hough and his fiancée, Hayley Erbert. The twosome, who got engaged in June, coordinated in neutral ensembles with Erbert, 28, choosing a metallic silver gown and Hough, 37, going with a tan blazer. The duo then took the stage to present the People’s Choice Award to Stagedoor Studios for their performance of “I Surrender.”

Johnson, for her part, also reunited with JoJo Siwa, her DWTS season 30 partner, to whom she presented the impressive 2022 Trailblazer Award at the awards ceremony.

“She has become such a role model for me and some of these paths I aspire to follow,” the Utah native gushed in her speech, introducing the 19-year-old pop star, according to social media footage shared by fellow DWTS pro and event cohost Britt Stewart.

Siwa — who was part of DWTS‘ first-ever same-sex partnership — surprised attendees on Wednesday when she announced that she will donate $100,000 to I’m A Dancer Against Cancer to celebrate her achievement. While celebrating her honor and catching up with old pals, the Dance Moms alum rocked a black dress and pink feather jacket.

The Nebraska native — who also reunited with former Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller on Wednesday — has a close bond with her former DWTS partner after placing second on the dance show last year.

“Jenna has been there for me through thick and more thick — [there’s been a] very rare amount of thin these last three weeks, but she’s been with me through thick and thick, and I’m really lucky and thankful that I have her,” Siwa gushed to Us Weekly and other reporters after an October 2021 episode of the ABC competition, referring to her breakup from Kylie Prew. “The reason why I’m getting through these tough times OK is because of you, and is because of Dancing With the Stars. It’s because of this whole experience, the joy that it brings me, and for me, it was fun.”

