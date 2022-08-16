Jojo Siwa is taking it back to the ’80s with her new hairstyle. After debuting a pixie in April, the singer has unveiled a shaggy mullet.

Siwa, 19, showed off the new ‘do via TikTok on Monday, August 15. In the clip, the dancer is seen mouthing “what the f—? Did you just call me mullet daddy?” as she flings her hair side to side to give fans a look at the retro look. (The audio is from YouTube gamer Quackity.)

Fans quickly filled the comments section with approval. “The Siwa we never knew we needed rock on mullet mommy,” one fan wrote. A second social media user commented, “WHY DOES IT LOOK KINDA GOOD,” while a third said, “It’s giving very much Miley Cyrus.”

The drastic switch-up comes after Siwa shocked fans with a blunt cut on April 7 after rocking a high ponytail for much of her career.

“So, I just got my hair cut yesterday, and yesterday I went for, like, [a] down and curly moment but today I went for, like, an up and back moment,” the “Boomerang” artist explained at the time via her Instagram Story. “I think I might be into the up and back [style]. I mean, it’s going to be different every day as I’m still learning how to do it. It’s way different than long hair, it’s crazy but, ahhhh.”

While Siwa enjoys playing around with her mane, the musician has endured some not-so-great hair moments.

Last month, she suffered hair loss due to stress from appearing on Dance Moms. On July 26, the Nebraska native shared a video via TikTok, which showed her with a bald spot on the side of her head. “When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it’s from …,” the dancer wrote over a clip that transitioned to show a video montage of her days on the competition series.

When a fan asked if the hair loss was from the “tight ponytails” Siwa rocked as a child, the “Kid in a Candy Store” singer explained in a separate video that the bald spot was caused by a skin issue.

“No, it’s actually not from the ponytails … When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms, and I would pick at it all day long,” Siwa shared while pulling back her hair to show the affected area. “I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there.”

Siwa became a reality star at 9 years old when she competed on the Dance Moms spinoff Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition during its second season in 2013. The show followed young dancers as they competed for a cash prize and a scholarship to Joffrey Ballet School. The contestants were judged by Abby Lee Miller.

