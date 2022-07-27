A painful memory. JoJo Siwa revealed she suffered hair loss due to stress from appearing on Dance Moms.

On Tuesday, July 26, the “Boomerang” singer, 19, shared a video via TikTok, which showed her with a bald spot on the side of her head. “When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it’s from …,” the dancer wrote over a clip that transitioned to show a video montage of her days on the competition series.

When a fan asked if the hair loss was from the “tight ponytails” Siwa rocked as a child, the “Kid in a Candy Store” singer explained in a separate video that the bald spot was caused by a skin issue.

“No, it’s actually not from the ponytails … When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms, and I would pick at it all day long,” Siwa shared while pulling back her hair to show the affected area. “I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there.”

As fans know, Siwa became a reality star at 9 years old when she competed on the Dance Moms spinoff Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition during its second season in 2013. The show followed young dancers as they competed for a cash prize and a scholarship to Joffrey Ballet School. The contestants were judged by Abby Lee Miller.

Siwa’s hair loss reveal comes after she dropped a different bombshell on social media earlier this month.

While participating in a viral TikTok trend — in which people name the rudest, nicest and coolest celebrities they’ve ever met — the So You Think You Can Dance judge described Candace Cameron Bure as the “rudest” star she’s ever met.

Siwa, who was wearing a pale blue bikini, briefly turned her phone toward the camera so fast that it was hard to see her choice for “rudest.” However, when paused, the photo clearly shows Bure, 46.

Siwa also revealed that Miley Cyrus was the “nicest” celebrity she’s encountered and briefly flashed a photo of Zendaya when prompted for her celebrity crush.

On Tuesday, Bure broke her silence on the drama by sharing a video via Instagram in which she revealed she and Siwa talked the whole thing through and had a “great conversation.”

“I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday,” the Hallmark Channel alum said about the dancer’s video. According to Bure, Siwa didn’t think her remark was a “big deal,” but to the Christmas Town star, it was.

“She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her],” Bure recalled of their phone conversation. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old,’ Siwa told the No One Would Tell actress, explaining that when she asked for a picture, Bure said, “Not right now.” Siwa apparently told Bure that she understands the situation as an adult, but Bure felt bad for what happened years ago.

“‘I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,’” Bure told Siwa, apologizing. “JoJo, I’m so sorry.”

The actress ended the video, sharing that everyone can learn from the drama. “No matter how many followers you have … even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” Bure said.

