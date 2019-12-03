



Jonathan Van Ness is starting the new year off right! The Queer Eye grooming expert is the star of Cosmopolitan U.K’s January issue and judging from the cover, it’s all sorts of…wait for it…gorgeous.

The 32-year-old hair and skin pro shared the news with his Twitter followers on Monday, December 2. He Tweeted a photo of the cover with a heartfelt message, “First non-female cover star in 35 years 💗 Thanks for having me @CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people YAS QUEEN photo by @Rachell_Smith.”

For the photoshoot, the Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love author donned an off-the-shoulder tangerine tulle gown by Christian Siriano. The best part of all? Van Ness paired the runway-ready gown with a pair of Nike running sneakers — chic!

To achieve a flawless, camera-ready complexion, N.Y.C.-based makeup artist Patty Carrillo prepped the comedian’s skin with Biossance Squalane Micronutrient Fine Mist and Omega Repair Cream. After that, she used Algenist Color Correcting Primer, followed by Cover Fx Power Play Concealer. For soft and smooth locks, Van Ness turned to celebrity colorist, Jason Hogan.

Members of the Fab Five flocked to the comments section of Van Ness’s Instagram post to express their enthusiasm. Tan France wrote, “THIS IS SO AWESOME, JACKAAAAAYYY!!! I’M OVER THE MOON FOR YOU, AND YOU LOOK AMAZING! ❤️” Bobby Berk said, “LOOK AT OUR LITTLE BABY!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” And Antoni Porowski commented, “It certainly is 🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️,” in response to Van Ness’s caption stating, “My body is ready 💗.”

The editor-in-chief of the British publication also took to Instagram to share her excitement about the cover. “I am very excited about this cover,” she wrote in a caption. “@jvn is the perfect @cosmopolitanuk cover star — kind, funny, brave and a story you want to read. Trust me. Thank you @jvn for being you and we are so proud to have you represent our January issue. OUT THURSDAY 5th!”