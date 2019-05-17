Whether you’re going on a road trip this summer or rushing around from back-to-back meetings, Jonathan Van Ness has the ultimate tricks for keeping your hair looking fresh, even in windy conditions — say, if you’re riding around in a convertible car. The famous grooming expert and Netflix’s Queer Eye star, sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, May 15, at Out of the Closet in L.A. and revealed all his tips for keeping people from knowing you were driving with the top down!

The 32-year-old, who partnered up with the instant global car rental app, Getaround, told Us everything from how to protect your locks, how to keep it healthy, and which accessories are in. Not familiar with the service? Allow Van Ness to explain: “It’s community-oriented car-sharing app and it works off of an hourly rate, which is based off of what level of car you get, and it’s really affordable. It can really help with ease of traffic. I’m all about getting rid of this congestion in Los Angeles and being green, honey.”

Celeb Hairstylist Justine Marjan Dropped Her Second Kitsch Hair Accessories Collection Just in Time for Festival Season

Now that you’re all up to speed on what JVN will be up to this summer, read on to hear his tips for your hair!

Tip # 1: Maintain Your Shine and Color With Products

“There are a lot of spray sunscreens that you can use on our hair to protect your hair color from fading,” Van Ness says. Another bonus? “It will also give your hair shine and texture. … I always have the Shu Uemura Wonder Worker Air/Dry Blow Dry Primer on me. … A lot of different people can use it and it doesn’t weigh your hair down.”

Tip #2: Wear a Scarf

If a spray sunscreen isn’t enough, the reality star recommends adding an accessory to your look. “When you’re in the convertible, it’s all about using a scarf or wearing some sort of head gear to kind of protect the hair from being too windblown.”

13 Last-Minute Hair Accessories You Need for Coachella

Tip #3: Use a Hair Accessory

When Van Ness is on a road trip, he says physical barriers are key: “Whether you have a little umbrella or a little floppy hat, I like to have physical shade barriers from the sun,” he says.

Tip #4: Don’t Be Afraid of Oil

To combat dry locks, the Queer Eye star preps his hair with oil on the days he washes it. “When it’s on the cleaner side I’ll use an oil, but typically don’t add it in between my washing days. … It’s really about finding that cocktail that works for your hair. I really like Bumble & Bumble’s Curl Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil.”

Celebrate Earth Day With These 15 Clean and Green Beauty Products

Tip #5: Let it Air Dry

Van Ness’ summer hairstyle motto: keep it low-key. “I’m going to try to do a lot more natural waves and take some heat off of my hair this summer. I styled my hair so much for the last year and a half and I feel like it’s kind of begging for me to let go of the blowdryer, so I’m going to embrace my natural hair because my hair lines are getting a little frazzled,” he admits.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!