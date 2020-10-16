Jordyn Woods Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing for the Sexiest Collab

Jordyn Woods is constantly showing off her sexy curves and sultry style to her 11.7 million Instagram followers while wearing minidresses, two-piece sets, bustiers and bralettes and more, so when she got the chance to design her must-have pieces with PrettyLittleThing, the collab was a no-brainer.

“What I love about this collection is that it’s different than anything I have ever done and it’s a lot more fun and out there,” the 23-year-old star said in a press release.

“I think it’s a good time for people to just have fun with what they’re wearing,” she continued.

To amp up her favorite classics, Woods added stand-out details including diamente flames, sexy cut-outs, barely-there mesh material, graffiti prints and more to help others achieve super glam looks when sweatpants just aren’t cutting it anymore.



The FrstPlace founder also made sure to include dazzling accessory options like faux fur bucket hats, leopard print head scarves and jeweled hair pieces made to complete any outfit — because turning heads is never out of style.

Shop the full collection ranging from $12-$190 at PrettyLittleThing.com