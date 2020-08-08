Jordyn Woods Breaks the Internet With Video of Her Booty Massage

Getting cheeky! Jordyn Woods trended on Twitter on Saturday, August 8, after she bared her butt while getting a massage just one day after her ex-BFF, Kylie Jenner, made headlines for showing off her curves in the “WAP” music video.

The model, 22, visited SKINIC in Beverly Hills for a lymphatic drainage massage on Friday, August 7, and the clinic shared a video of her experience via Instagram.

“It’s almost the weekend and to top off our Friday we had this sweet beauty today! 🤍 @jordynwoods thank you for trusting us, we can’t wait to see you again,” the caption read.

In the clip, Woods lays face down on a massage table while a masseuse rubs down her butt and legs. The treatment is a gentle massage that moves lymph fluids around in the body to remove waste and toxins from the tissues. Woods was lying down and only wearing a skin-toned thong for the treatment.

The social media influencer is a fan of lymphatic drainage massages and has shared her results from the therapy before. In February, Woods posted pictures of the effects of the treatment on her stomach, which appeared slimmer and more toned.

“Lymphatic drainage massages have a lot of health benefits,” she captioned a clip at the time via Instagram. “Helps remove toxins, improves circulation, helps your immune system and so much more.”

Woods’ bare booty video comes one day after Jenner, 22, made a surprise cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s music video, “WAP.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her cleavage and backside in a leopard-print bodysuit with a matching cape, gloves and boots.

However, some viewers weren’t pleased with Jenner’s appearance and believed Woods would have made a more fitting video vixen. The Wilhelmina model’s massage video further solidified the idea for those fans who preferred Woods over the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“Jordyn Woods really a bad one,” one person tweeted alongside the clip. “Megan and Cardi should have really put her in that video instead of Kylie Jenner.”

Another user tweeted, “I saw jordyn woods’ ass today… it’s been a good day,” while another fan wrote, “No need to wonder why Tristan Thompson was tryna get at Jordyn Woods.”

Woods and Jenner’s friendship ended in February 2019 after the former Good American model was caught kissing Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, August 5, that the couple got back together after splitting for more than a year over the incident. Kardashian, 36, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, are the parents of 2-year-old daughter True.