Joy Behar was not pleased after Matt Rogers revealed he ran into The View cohost on a flight when she wasn’t wearing shoes.

“That was really fun. I will say, Bowen [Yang] and I were sitting in the second row of the plane; you guys were in the first row, you were barefoot on that plane,” Rogers, 33, said to Behar, 81, on the Wednesday, December 6, episode of the ABC morning show.

Meanwhile, Behar attempted to silence Rogers and told him to “shut up” before scolding him, “Don’t tell people that.”

Cohost Sara Haines was shocked over Rogers’ confession as her mouth was fully open in disbelief. Rogers explained he and Yang, 33, were on the same flight from the Bahamas as The View panelists in 2022. At the time, the hosts were in the Caribbean filming their annual summer destination episodes.

After Rogers shared his flying experience with the women, the conversation pivoted away from the plane run-in. However, the subject was broached again after Rogers recounted being in the audience of The View back in September 2018.

While talking about his disappointment in not being selected to interview at the Hot Topics table, he was no longer upset over the situation. Haines, 46, noted the group were “all friends” now. However, Behar, couldn’t help but interject and share her anger with Rogers over the incident earlier in the episode.

“Not me, now that you outed me,” Behar quipped.

Rogers turned to Behar asking if she was “mad” at him to which Behar giggled in response.

“You weren’t hiding it, Joy. Your feet were up and out,” Rogers said. “They were beautiful feet, they were absolutely stunning.”

This isn’t the first time Behar’s feet have been a topic of discussion. Matthew McConaughey famously gave Behar a foot massage live on air in 2006. Earlier this year, the actor, 53, recreated the hilarious moment while admitting that his father would give his dates a foot rub before taking them out.

“Now you know where I got this from. This is my dad’s trick,” McConaughey recalled to Behar while rubbing her foot in September. “Now if you remember what that was inspired from, my dad would do this.”

He continued: “I’ve got two older brothers, every time we had a date come over, we noticed they’d come over earlier and earlier. We’re going out at 8, they’d show up at 7. ‘Why’d you show up at 7?’ When we walked out and [were] ready to go on the date, who is sitting on the couch getting a foot rub? Your date! Dad would always give them a foot rub.”

Behar, for her part, was impressed with McConaughey’s skills and teased that he could look into being a masseuse for his “next career.”