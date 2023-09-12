Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Matthew McConaughey Says His Father Would Give His and Brothers’ Dates a Foot Rub Before Going Out

By
Matthew McConaughey Says His Father Would Give His and Brothers Dates a Foot Rub
John Nacion/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey’s father had an interesting routine before his sons would take their dates out.

“Now you know where I got this from. This is my dad’s trick,” McConaughey, 53, said to Joy Behar while rubbing her foot during his Tuesday, September 12 appearance on The View, recreating his viral 2006 appearance on the talk show. “Now if you remember what that was inspired from, my dad would do this.”

He continued: I’ve got two older brothers, every time we had a date come over, we noticed they’d come over earlier and earlier. We’re going out at 8, they’d show up at 7. ‘Why’d you show up at 7?’ When we walked out and [were] ready to go on the date, who is sitting on the couch getting a foot rub? Your date! Dad would always give them a foot rub.”

Behar, 80, joked that McConaughey’s skill set matched his father’s as she teased he could look into “reflexology” as his “next career.”

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Family Album - 810

Related: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Family Album

Meanwhile, cohost Whoopi Goldberg quipped, “I’m just going to let all of that go by,” before changing the topic.

Matthew McConaughey Says His Father Would Give His and Brothers Dates a Foot Rub
Matthew, James Donald, Rooster, and Pat McConaughey Courtesy of Matthew McConaughey/Instagram

This isn’t the first time that McConaughey’s parents have made headlines for their hands-on approach to the actor’s love life. In August, McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves revealed that her mother-in-law, Mary Kathleen McCabe, used to test her at the beginning of their relationship.

Matthew McConaughey Says His Father Would Give His and Brothers Dates a Foot Rub
Matthew McConaughey, his mother Kay McCabeat and father James Donald McConaughey Lester Cohen/WireImage

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? And she was really testing me. I mean, really testing me,” Alves, 41, said on an August episode of Southern Living’s “Biscuits & Jam” podcast. “She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.”

Famous Families

Related: Paltrows! Levys! Kardashians! See Famous Celebrity Families’ Photos

Alves, who tied the knot with McConaughey in June 2012, noted that her and McCabe’s relationship eventually changed after a joint trip to Istanbul. While the duo had some tension at first, they came home with a fresh perspective of one another

“I’m putting her to bed, and I realized, ‘Oh my god, she’s full of s—t,’” Alves quipped, laughing. “All she wanted was for me to fight back. And then from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me. I mean, it can get tricky sometimes, you know? But we always end with a good laugh and a joke.”

In this article

1251211706matthew_mcconaughey_290x206

Matthew McConaughey

More Stories