Matthew McConaughey’s father had an interesting routine before his sons would take their dates out.

“Now you know where I got this from. This is my dad’s trick,” McConaughey, 53, said to Joy Behar while rubbing her foot during his Tuesday, September 12 appearance on The View, recreating his viral 2006 appearance on the talk show. “Now if you remember what that was inspired from, my dad would do this.”

He continued: I’ve got two older brothers, every time we had a date come over, we noticed they’d come over earlier and earlier. We’re going out at 8, they’d show up at 7. ‘Why’d you show up at 7?’ When we walked out and [were] ready to go on the date, who is sitting on the couch getting a foot rub? Your date! Dad would always give them a foot rub.”

Behar, 80, joked that McConaughey’s skill set matched his father’s as she teased he could look into “reflexology” as his “next career.”

Meanwhile, cohost Whoopi Goldberg quipped, “I’m just going to let all of that go by,” before changing the topic.

This isn’t the first time that McConaughey’s parents have made headlines for their hands-on approach to the actor’s love life. In August, McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves revealed that her mother-in-law, Mary Kathleen McCabe, used to test her at the beginning of their relationship.

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? And she was really testing me. I mean, really testing me,” Alves, 41, said on an August episode of Southern Living’s “Biscuits & Jam” podcast. “She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.”

Alves, who tied the knot with McConaughey in June 2012, noted that her and McCabe’s relationship eventually changed after a joint trip to Istanbul. While the duo had some tension at first, they came home with a fresh perspective of one another

“I’m putting her to bed, and I realized, ‘Oh my god, she’s full of s—t,’” Alves quipped, laughing. “All she wanted was for me to fight back. And then from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me. I mean, it can get tricky sometimes, you know? But we always end with a good laugh and a joke.”