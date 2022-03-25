Getting crafty! Since breaking down her dramatic black eyeliner look, Julia Fox has been on a DIY tutorial kick — and her latest video has fans freaking out.

The 32-year-old Uncut Gems star stepped out on Thursday, March 24, wearing a very revealing two-piece set complete with a super cropped bra top and a low-rise skirt. She accessorized the ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti black leather boots and gloves and a Balenciaga bag.

While her accessories were high end, it turns out that the set was actually the result of a $3 Hanes tank top and some stellar scissor work. On Friday, March 25, the No Sudden Move star took to Instagram to show her 1.2 million followers how to recreate the outfit on their own time.

“Today’s tutorial is going to be how to turn this Hanes small men’s tank top into a cute little set. And the fun thing about this is that you can really decide if you want it to be a bra, or you want it to be a crop top,” she said in the video. “And same with the skirt; you can decide if you want it to be a high-waisted skirt or a low-waisted skirt. So obviously I did a low-waisted version.”

The at-home trick took her all of “two seconds” to create. “Super easy, super cute,” she said. “I feel like the husband beaters are really making a comeback right now.”

Fox’s quick little video sent fans into a total tizzy. “YouTubers are shaking,” one person joked, while another said, “Goddess icon queen.” Another person wrote: “YOURE AN ICON!!!”

This most recent tutorial follows a “get the look” denim video the actress dropped earlier this week. Fox showed her followers how to transform a pair of high-waisted denim into a low-rise pant and a matching bandeau.

“It makes for a really cute set and it’s easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you’re all I have left,” she captioned the clip. “ALSO for the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it rom sliding off!!!”

Fox’s knack for creating clothing shouldn’t come as too much as a surprise. The star has a background in fashion design. In fact, she co-founded a knitwear brand, Franzia Fox, in 2015. The line was even carried in the Kardashian family’s Dash stores.

