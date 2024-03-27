Julia Fox Walks Her Dog With Ghostly Glam: Get the Look 

She’s Julia Fox, of course she walks her dog with a face full of makeup.
Fox, 34, was spotted on a stroll in New York City on Tuesday, March 26, rocking ghostly glam. Her face was powder white, contrasted by an artful eye design and a black lip.
If you’re looking to recreate Fox’s beat — which is an obvious alternative approach to spring style — Us Weekly’s got you covered. The star’s makeup all came from e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death limited-edition collection, which launched earlier this week. Called the Corpse Paint Vault, the drop includes a brush, eyeliner, lipstick, a setting spray and more to help the wearer channel their inner heavy metal icon.
Fox, for her part, used the Brush with Death (Putty Applicator) to apply Eye Die (No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Wispy Cloud) all over her face, pressing into the skin. Next, she swiped her lips with Kiss of Death (O FACE Satin Lipstick in All Night) before applying the same product around her eyes in large circles, blending it out. Afterward, she created jagged lines around her brows with Dead Line (H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen).
She finished the look by mattifying her skin with the Dead Set (Matte Magic Mist & Set) — which sealed everything into place.
The capsule retails for $34 and comes in coffin-inspired packaging.
Deal of the DayThis Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal
Rocking out-of-this-world glam is the norm for Fox. Through the years, she’s sported bleached brows, raccoon eyes, textured shadow and more — all paired with ensembles only she can pull off.
On Tuesday, she complemented her bold glam with a waist-cinching blazer adorned with chains and equipped with retro shoulder pads. She paired this with a crisp white button-up shirt and a distressed pleated skirt. Fox added on knee-high sheer tights and towering platform shoes.
“Men hate my outfits,” Fox said in October 2023 while appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. “They’re so mad that I’m not like how I was on Uncut Gems. I hear that all the time, but I don’t care … because the girls love it. The girls and the gays love it!”