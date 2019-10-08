



Julia Roberts is a breath of fresh, crisp autumn air in the fall 2019 Calzedonia campaign.

In the video and images, the 51-year-old superstar is seen hitting the streets around the world visiting Calzedonia stores, all while showing off the season’s best designs.

“I am certainly a Calzedonia type,” she said in a Q&A from the brand. “I think any woman looking to find ways to enhance their wardrobe and take outfits from day to night effortlessly; appreciates all the freedom and choices that this collection of tights can deliver.”

For those that are looking to update their hosiery for fall, the Academy Award-winning actress models three different styles from the Italian legwear company. This includes a timeless houndstooth, an evergreen polka dot print and the brand new cashmere tights. She paired these perfect-for-winter stockings with a pastel pink blazer dress and ankle-cut booties for a sweet and chic look that epitomizes why Roberts will always be America’s sweetheart.

When it comes to her real-life self, though, she has her own sense of style. “I would probably start with the micro dots tights,” she said. “And go with a simple silk dress that is black or black with a small pattern and pattern leather brogues.”

Shot by Italian director Ago Panini, the Notting Hill star is seen walking around Italy, Russia and France in the campaign video. “Three beautiful places with incredible and distinct styles,” she says, going on to insist that the best way to see a city is to walk everywhere.

This wasn’t the only wisdom the rom-com legend shared. She also had some body-positivity advice for young women. “Stop taking pictures of yourself,” she said. “Honestly, the more we can turn our focus outward and onto things like community and friends and get out into the world, the better we all feel about ourselves.”

