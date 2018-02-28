Ever wonder how Julianne Hough achieves her enviable glow? While we all know stars have a glam squad to get them red carpet-ready, rarely do we actually see all the work that does into creating the final look — until now. The new redhead shared a hyperlapse video on Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, of her go-to makeup artist Spencer Barnes working his magic.

While the video further proves that Hough is stunning with or without makeup, it’s enlightening to see just how many steps it takes to create a pretty natural look. Known for his signature “#loveglow,” the L.A.-based makeup guru has been working with stars like Hough, Olivia Wilde, Mila Kunis, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Nina Dobrev for years. Whether he’s creating a bold lip or smoky eye, he always keeps the complexion radiant.

Julianne Hough Is Proving Redheads Have More Fun With a New Amber Hair Color

But as the video shows, the lit-from-within effect takes more than just a swipe of highlighter. Barnes appears to layer several different blushes, bronzers and highlighters onto the apples of the cheek and along the hairline to subtly sculpt and lift the face. He also fills in her brows, curls her lashes, smudges a bit of eyeliner and adds a pretty swipe of neutral color to her lids.

Julianne Hough, Lea Michele, Ciara, and More Stars’ Diet Secrets

While it’s unclear exactly what event Hough was prepping for in the video, it seems she likely en route to mentor contestants on her brother Derek Hough’s World of Dance show based on an Instagram pic Barnes shared on the same day. In the caption, he explained that after giving her his classic glow, he drew attention to the lips in an unconventional way. Instead of adding a pop of color, Barnes applied the I Smell Great Reactive Lush Lip balm, which reacts to the pH of the lip to create a custom color while imparting a slight plumping effect on the pout.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2018: Cuts, Hair Color Switches, Bangs, Extensions and More

Earlier this month, Hough revealed that she took the plunge on Valentine’s Day and dyed her blonde locks red. In a candid Instagram post, Hough explained that despite all her years with light hair, she feels remarkably at ease with her new darker amber hue. In changing her hair color Hough also needed to adjust her makeup routine, and Barnes shared that when working on the star he looked for “tones to compliment her sizzling new red.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!