We can’t Belieb it! While Justin Bieber is no stranger to getting tattoos just about everywhere on his body (read: arms, chest, neck — the list goes on), there is one spot that he wants to keep ink-free.

While promoting his sixth studio album Justice, the singer made an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up on Wednesday, March 23. In the interview, the 27-year-old opened up about his tattoo collection and new ink in the works.

But what really caught Us by surprise, was the fact that Bieber doesn’t want any designs on his hands.

“I promised myself I didn’t want to get tattoos on my hands and so I don’t think I’m going to get tattoos on my hands,” the “Baby” vocalist tells the show’s host Nicole Ryan.

As for why his hands are off limits? Well, it has a little something to do with being able to clean up nicely for special occasions.

“Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don’t know,” he says. But this no-tats rule is going to make getting new ink a bit tricky as “that’s really one of my only places left or my feet or my legs.”

While it’s to be determined where Bieber’s next design will go, the star did give some insight into what his tattoo of choice will be. “Maybe I’ll get a like a small peach on my body somewhere,” he said on the radio show.

The “small peach” would be a shoutout to the singer’s new song “Peaches,” which is a collaboration with GIVĒON and Daniel Caesar.

This addition to Bieber’s tattoo collection is fairly predictable, as the singer-songwriter is known for inking his body with memories of his music. He has “Purpose” written in script above his belly button to pay homage to his fourth studio album, as well as a treble clef behind his ear.

Aside from music-inspired ink, Bieber has a handful of designs linked to religion. He even opened up about the meaning behind a few of his tattoos in an interview with Vogue.

“I love the bird on my neck that I got from Dr. Woo. It’s a reminder to use the gifts God has given me and give it all I have — to fly above all of the bulls—t,” he tells the outlets.

He also spoke about the cross that lays across the middle of his chest, saying that it’s “a reminder of what Jesus endured to rectify all that was broken.”