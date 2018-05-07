Justin Theroux Looks Oh So Handsome at Met Gala 2018 Post-Split

Hello, handsome! Justin Theroux rocked his extra scruff as he attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in Monday, May 7.

The newly single actor, 46, walked into the star-studded event solo and was all smiles. He quickly bumped into pal Jared Leto and the two walked into the venue together.

Earlier in the day, the Leftovers alum was spotted spending time with Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez, who also was a guest on Monday night.

This isn’t Theroux’s first public event since ending his two-year marriage with Jennifer Aniston, however. Last month, he hung out with John Krasinski and Stanley Tucci at an afterparty for A Quiet Place in NYC.

Theroux and the Friends alum, 49, confirmed their split in February. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Late last month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the exes almost ran into each other when they attended the birthday of Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!