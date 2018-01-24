She’s moving on up! Kaia Gerber crossed a major milestone off her modeling bucket list when she made her couture runway debut in the Chanel Haute Couture extravaganza at Spring-Summer 2018 Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, January 23. The 16-year-old had previously walked in two of the brand’s ready-to-wear shows, but she looked straight out of a fashion fairytale as she made her way through the whimsical, garden party-themed set. But the pièce de résistance of the entire spectacular was undoubtedly the romantic beauty look complete with bridal-inspired floral headpieces and pretty-in-pink makeup.

Designer Karl Lagerfeld created a lineup of voluminous, embellished frocks in pastel shades to accompany the decadent fountain, lush greens and opulent florals that filled the Grand Palais.

The crowning glory of the ethereal designs was intricate rose-topped veils created by hairstylist Sam McKnight. Each one-of-a-kind headpiece was made specially for the model wearing it, with Gerber’s having pink and ivory flowers atop the crystal-adorned black veil that brides-to-be are likely bookmarking for future reference.

Beneath the veils, McKnight styled the models’ hair into tousled ponytails secured at the nape of the neck with a black elastic. He created the undone texture by spraying the ponies — or, for models with shorter hair, the mid-lengths and ends — with a bit of dry shampoo.

Makeup artist Tom Pecheux, meanwhile, created a girly, monochromatic makeup look that centered around a high-shine fuchsia pout. Hot pink blush on the apples of the cheeks brightened up the face, while Twiggy-esque lashes had an eye-opening effect.

From the jaw-dropping dresses and sparkly booties to the festive headpieces and flirty makeup, the head-to-toe look was, quite simply, oh-so-pretty and such a beautiful way for Gerber to make her couture debut!

