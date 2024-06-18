Austin Butler continued his streak of all-black outfits — this time with the help of girlfriend Kaia Gerber — at the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders.

The 32-year-old actor celebrated his latest project in a monochromatic look from Helmut Lang. A classic blazer takes on a midwestern edge with a cropped finish, cinched with the brand’s signature seatbelt strap, paired with relaxed-fit, double-pleated trousers. The outfit was completed with a silver chain and black leather shoes.

Butler was joined on the red carpet by Gerber, 22, who kept things simple in a sexy black dress. The Elvis actor shared with Access Hollywood that Gerber not only “approves” of his look for the night, but picked out the ensemble herself.

While maintaining a largely private relationship, the actor shared a kiss with his model girlfriend on the red carpet in a video shared by Entertainment Weekly. Gerber has accompanied Butler on several occasions since their official couple debut at the 2022 Met Gala, including a recent appearance at a Dune: Part Two afterparty in London.

“I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” Gerber told WSJ. Magazine in February.

Butler stars in Jeff Nichols 1960’s motorcycle drama as Benny, the newest member of The Vandals, a midwestern motorcycle club led by Johnny (Tom Hardy). Benny’s budding relationship with headstrong Vandal-member Kathy (Jodie Comer) is threatened by the evolution of the club, which becomes violent under the influence of progressing culture.

“There’s an intimate sensitivity to The Bikeriders,” Butler said to Interview Magazine in October 2023. “It’s the roaring engines and the smell of grease that we got to be around. It was nice to go to something that felt more independent and play in that space for a bit.”

Along with Bikeriders, Butler has had several projects released so far this year including Dune: Part Two and Masters of Air, and has even more in the works. Bikeriders hits theaters on Friday, June 21.