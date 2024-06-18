Austin Butler Kisses Kaia Gerber at His ‘Bikeriders’ Premiere in L.A.

As Austin Butler worked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders, his girlfriend Kaia Gerber happily stood out of the spotlight.

An Instagram video shared by Entertainment Weekly showed Butler, 32, planting a kiss on Gerber, 22, at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, June 17. The model wore a flirty black dress while Butler sported a monochromatic black ensemble of loose-fitting trousers and a waist-length jacket.

Back in February, Gerber accompanied Butler to another of his events, a Dune: Part Two bash in London, with the twosome walking into the venue hand-in-hand. At the time, she had just appeared on the cover of British Vogue for the March issue, which featured 40 megastars. She posed with mom Cindy Crawford as well as Miley Cyrus, Serena Williams and Kate Moss, among others.

Butler had raved to Entertainment Tonight about Gerber’s “legendary” cover, saying, “It was amazing. I loved getting to see that.”

But despite their cheerleading of each other, neither Butler nor Gerber seem interested in talking publicly about their relationship of more than two years.

“I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” Gerber said in a February interview with WSJ Magazine.

Previously, Butler echoed that sentiment in his May 2022 profile with GQ, saying, “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space.” (That month, he and Gerber made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala.)

They first sparked dating rumors in late 2021 when they were seen attending a yoga class together. In September 2023, an insider gave an exclusive update to Us Weekly on the couple’s status, revealing that they were still going strong.

“Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years,” the source said at the time, adding, “They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by.”

While they have “packed schedules,” the insider noted that “they spend as much time together as they can. Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way.”

At Monday’s premiere, Butler posed alongside his costars in The Bikeriders, including Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus and Mike Faist, and in a candid moment, he also greeted Cher and her beau, Alexander “AE” Edwards, on the red carpet.

Gerber had also stayed out of the way in March 2023 when Butler attended the Academy Awards ceremony as a Best Actor nominee for Elvis. However, the duo did publicly embrace at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party afterward.

Prior to his romance with Gerber, Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020. Gerber was previously linked to Jacob Elordi and Pete Davidson.