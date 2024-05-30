Cher’s boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards says he and the music icon are going strong.

Edwards, 38, gave an update about his relationship with Cher, 78, telling TMZ on Wednesday, May 29, “We’re a happy family.”

The music executive also addressed an altercation that he was involved in while attending a Cannes Film Festival after-party on Friday, May 24. A physical confrontation ensued between Edwards and Travis Scott after the rapper insulted Tyga, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

According to an eyewitness, the incident began when Scott, 33, and Tyga, 34, were on stage at an event hosted by nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva. The onlooker told Us that Akiva gave Tyga a shoutout but Scott “grabbed the mic” out of Akiva’s hand to stop it, which led to Edwards intervening.

“AE started talking back to Travis. There was a big group of all their friends on stage as well. Travis walked off the stage and came back with [music producer] Southside, who started yelling at AE,” the witness claimed. “Travis tried to push AE off the stage and then all three were shoving each other. AE got a hold of Travis and threw him off the stage.”

A second source explained to Us that Edwards tried to tell Scott that Akiva was “just showing love” to Tyga. While Scott initially stormed off stage, he later returned to confront Edwards with Southside and they became “erratic.”

“AE was trying to calm down Southside and he wasn’t calming down and Southside was getting in his face,” the insider claimed. “They got into a shoving match and a fistfight and Travis came to defend his friend Southside and pushed AE. And when he got his bearings he defended himself.”

When TMZ asked about the altercation, Edwards replied, “It’s all good,” and added, “I don’t want to fight. I don’t want to initiate that s–t.” At the same time, “I’m gonna protect myself and my people.”

As for what Cher thought of his involvement, he quoted this line from Future song’s “GTA”: “Whatever I’m with, my b—h with it too.”

He then edited his comment by calling Cher “my woman.”

Edwards, Cher and their 40-year age gap first made headlines in November 2022 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Engagement rumors soon swirled around the pair, especially after Cher shared a photo of a diamond ring that Edwards had given her over the holidays.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E,” the “Believe” singer tweeted in December 2022, showing off her sparkler. “Woke up a min ago, & 1st thing … B4 I opened my eyes, I thought, ‘I need 2 run to Mom’s & show her my ring. She loves Diamonds.’ Before I realized it, I had a little tear, but I’m sure this is natural. Bet Mom’s ears were burning last nite. We were telling stories about her, WHAT A WOMAN.”

Cher, who wished late mother Georgia Holt could have seen Edwards’ gift, subsequently revealed that it was not an engagement ring. About five months later, in May 2023, Us confirmed that Cher and Edwards had ended their relationship but remained on good terms.

But last September, the duo were back on, jointly stepping out at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week presentation.

“Cher and AE have been back together for a while now and they’re closer than ever,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “All their friends think they are adorable together and they have amazing chemistry.”

Since reuniting, Cher and Edwards have also spent time in the studio.“AE and Cher have been working on music together, and AE even helped produce her latest Christmas album,” the insider told Us. “Everybody knows Cher is a music legend, but AE’s been trying to introduce her to a new sound with a little bit of New Age influence.”

Cher told Extra in October 2023 that Edwards was the individual who encouraged her to make her first holiday album, succinctly titled Christmas. “It’s a very strange Christmas album,” she said of the LP. “All the tracks are their own little islands. Nothing seems to go together, but when you hear it, it works.”

While their age difference doesn’t seem to faze them, Cher’s older cultural references tend to fly over Edwards’ head.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about,” Cher quipped to Extra. “The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable [is]?’ Somebody [else] said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references … He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”