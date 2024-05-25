Travis Scott and Alexander “AE” Edwards got into an altercation after the rapper dissed Tyga at the Cannes Film Festival, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to an eyewitness, the Friday, May 24, incident began when Scott, 33, and Tyga, 34, were on stage at an event hosted by nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva. The onlooker told Us that Akiva gave Tyga a shoutout but Scott “grabbed the mic” out of Akiva’s hand to stop it, which led to Alexander “AE” Edwards getting involved.

“AE started talking back to Travis. There was a big group of all their friends on stage as well. Travis walked off the stage and came back with Southside, who started yelling at AE,” the witness claimed. “Travis tried to push AE off the stage and then all three were shoving each other. AE got a hold of Travis and threw him off the stage.”

The eyewitness alleged that Tyga was behind the DJ booth the whole time but his assistant got involved. Security broke up the fight and Scott left with Southside while AE, 36, and Tyga stayed behind.

A second source explained to Us that Akiva tried get Scott to perform for a couple hours to no avail.

“When AE and Tyga arrived they went on stage and Travis also came out,” added the source. “At that point Richie introduced AE, Tyga and Travis and Travis grabbed the mic from Richie and said ‘yeah, we’re not going to be doing this.’ He slammed the mic and stormed off stage.”

AE tried to tell Scott that Akiva was “just showing love” to Tyga. While Scott initially stormed off stage, he later returned to confront AE with Southside and they became “erratic.”

“AE was trying to calm down Southside and he wasn’t calming down and Southside was getting in his face,” the insider claimed. “They got into a shoving match and a fistfight and Travis came to defend his friend Southside and pushed AE. And when he got his bearings he defended himself.”

The source alleged that AE and Tyga’s assistant were “not the instigators” as they defended themselves against Southside and Travis.

“Security got involved and shut it down,” added the source. “Tyga and AE stayed and Southside and Travis left.”

No one was hurt.

A blurry video shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Friday appeared to show two male figures “going at it,” per text on the screen read. The outlet initially reported that it was Tyga and Scott getting into the scuffle.

At first, it was not clear what was going on in the video. However, it seemed that one of the two men threw an object at the other. Then, they could be seen speaking to each other while a third person held them apart.

A second video seemed to show multiple people punching each other, but the quality of the social media clip made it hard for fans to see what was actually happening.

While details about what sparked the disagreement are unclear, Scott and Tyga have a lot of history. Aside from being connected through the music industry, both Scott and Tyga had romantic relationships with Kylie Jenner. Tyga dated Jenner, 26, from August 2015 to April 2017.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder moved on with Scott shortly thereafter. The pair have two children together: Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2. The relationship had its fair share of ups and downs and came to an end in 2022, following the birth of their second child.

While Tyga and Scott haven’t shared many details about their relationship, despite having a mutual ex, the two rappers were on good terms as recently as March 2022. At the time, Us reported that Tyga supported Scott during his first concert since a crowd surge at Scott’s 2021 Astroworld festival left 10 concertgoers dead.

At the time, an eyewitness told Us that Tyga was seated in the concert’s VIP section, watching Scott’s return to the stage.

“He stood up to listen to Travis and then would sit back down,” the insider added. “[Tyga] could [have] left and gone to another room, but he chose to stay in the main room to watch his performance.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Scott and Tyga’s reps for comment.