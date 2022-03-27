Travis Scott returned to the stage for the first time since the November 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, which left several fans dead after a crowd surge.

“He was in a good mood. He DJ’d for a bit and also came closer to the crowd and sang a few of his songs,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. The 30-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper performed in Los Angeles at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s Oscars 2022 Party on Saturday, March 26.

Scott — who welcomed his second child with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in February — performed shortly after midnight at the Bel Air estate party in Los Angeles. The source notes that he didn’t say much into the microphone besides his musical set, but he had a special guest cheering him on.

Tyga — who previously dated the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder on and off between 2014 and 2017 — was spotted in the VIP section with his friends, listening to Scott’s performance.

“He stood up to listen to Travis and then would sit back down,” the insider adds. The partygoer explained that Tyga seemed eager to watch Scott’s return to the stage, noting, “[Tyga] could [have] left and gone to another room but he chose to stay in the main room to watch his performance.”

The “Aye” rapper, 32, was linked to the beauty mogul for nearly two years but remained on good terms after they called it quits in April 2017. Tyga eventually moved on with girlfriend Camaryn Swanson while the reality star started seeing Scott.

“We’re not friends,” Jenner said of Tyga during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. “But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings toward him.”

The Texas native’s Saturday performance marked the first time he stepped on stage since the Astroworld tragedy. Ten fans died — and more were injured — during a “mass casualty incident” following a crowd surge at his sold-out music festival in Houston.

“I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” the “Highest in the Room” performer — who also shares daughter Stormi, 4, with Jenner — tearfully explained in a series of Instagram Story videos in November 2021. “You know, my fans, like, really mean the world to me and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience and any time I can make out, you know, anything that’s going on, I’d just stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

He continued at the time: “Everybody, continue to keep your prayers. I mean, I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening.”

Following the accident, officials launched an investigation into its cause. Meanwhile, Scott lost several business deals and performance opportunities. He later offered to cover the funeral expenses and further aid of the victims.

