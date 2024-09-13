Kaia Gerber got her sense of style from her mama, Cindy Crawford.

Gerber, 23, showed off her figure in a white Hervé Leger gown while attending the Shell premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 12. The gown — which according to her stylist Molly Dickinson, was a recreation of a design her mom wore at the 1993 Oscars — featured thick white straps, a balconette bra top and a fitted silhouette. She teamed the number with ivory pointed-toe heels, a vintage diamond choker, a dainty Omega watch from her mom’s collection, a silver wristlet and rectangular chain earrings.

For glam, Gerber, who stars in Shell alongside Kate Hudson and Elizabeth Moss, donned a full beat including filled-in and feathered eyebrows, bronze eyeshadow, contoured and rosy cheeks, long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in a voluminous blowout.

Crawford, 58, who shares Kaia with husband Rande Gerber, originally wore the dress to the 1993 Oscars while attending with ex-husband Richard Gere.

At the time, she paired the design with a diamond drop necklace and matching earrings, a black glittery clutch and strappy white heels. Her brunette hair was styled in a half-up, half-down hairdo.

On Friday, September 13, Crawford took to Instagram to gush about Kaia wearing her dress.

“So proud of you @kaiagerber 🤍,” she wrote alongside a snap of her daughter posing on the red carpet. “And loving the second life for this @HerveLeger.”

In a second snap, she reposed a shot of the pair both wearing the dress. “Like mother, like daughter 🤍,” she wrote. Kaia later reposted Crawford’s message to her Instagram story.

This isn’t the first time Kaia and Crawford have shared a twinning moment. In July, they stunned in black dresses and red accessories while posing at the opening night of the Omega House in Paris.

Kaia, for her part, slayed in a flowy frock and maroon kitten heels while Crawford opted for a cowl-neck midi dress and cherry red purse.