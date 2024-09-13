Your account
Kaia Gerber Recreates Mom Cindy Crawford’s Elegant 1993 Oscars Look at TIFF

By
Kaia Gerber Wears Cindy Crawford's Dress
Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere. Getty Images (2)

Kaia Gerber got her sense of style from her mama, Cindy Crawford.

Gerber, 23, showed off her figure in a white Hervé Leger gown while attending the Shell premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 12. The gown — which according to her stylist Molly Dickinson, was a recreation of a design her mom wore at the 1993 Oscars — featured thick white straps, a balconette bra top and a fitted silhouette. She teamed the number with ivory pointed-toe heels, a vintage diamond choker, a dainty Omega watch from her mom’s collection, a silver wristlet and rectangular chain earrings.

For glam, Gerber, who stars in Shell alongside Kate Hudson and Elizabeth Moss, donned a full beat including filled-in and feathered eyebrows, bronze eyeshadow, contoured and rosy cheeks, long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in a voluminous blowout.

Crawford, 58, who shares Kaia with husband Rande Gerber, originally wore the dress to the 1993 Oscars while attending with ex-husband Richard Gere.

At the time, she paired the design with a diamond drop necklace and matching earrings, a black glittery clutch and strappy white heels. Her brunette hair was styled in a half-up, half-down hairdo.

On Friday, September 13, Crawford took to Instagram to gush about Kaia wearing her dress.

“So proud of you @kaiagerber 🤍,” she wrote alongside a snap of her daughter posing on the red carpet. “And loving the second life for this @HerveLeger.”

In a second snap, she reposed a shot of the pair both wearing the dress. “Like mother, like daughter 🤍,” she wrote. Kaia later reposted Crawford’s message to her Instagram story.

This isn’t the first time Kaia and Crawford have shared a twinning moment. In July, they stunned in black dresses and red accessories while posing at the opening night of the Omega House in Paris.

Kaia Gerber Wears Cindy Crawford's Dress
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega

Kaia, for her part, slayed in a flowy frock and maroon kitten heels while Crawford opted for a cowl-neck midi dress and cherry red purse.

