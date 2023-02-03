After countless rose ceremonies that went ‘til dusk, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe knows how to maximize her best beauty sleep. The “Off the Vine” podcast host, 37, invited Us Weekly into her New York City hotel room to show us her 12-step routine that is the key to her getting some good shut eye. To see how the Mirrorball trophy winner winds down, watch the exclusive video above.

Getting Zen

“I like to get in a zone where I’m really calm, have my tea, maybe do a meditation, she explained to Us, while sipping on her chamomile tea. “I don’t know if anybody needs a recommendation for a meditation app, but Insight Timer is my personal go-to. There’s something for everybody on there.”

Home Away From Home

“I’m not home right now, but it’s always so important to me to keep a routine,” the DWTS alum advised. “It helps me sleep at night. Whenever I get to a hotel, I want flowers and candles. I want to feel like I’m home again.”

Dry Skin Buster

“I get a lot of spray tans and I travel a lot. [My skin is] super dry and this Soap & Glory Flake Away Body Scrub — it smells like heaven on earth, it’s so floral and it’s so soothing,” Bristowe told Us. “It’s like a spa experience, affordable luxury in your bathroom. Feel like you come out of the spa after you put this stuff on. It’s so good to exfoliate your skin.”

Bristowe recently partnered with Soap & Glory for their #GetNakedWithMeChallenge to prove that when you’re feeling glorious in your own skin — that’s something worth celebrating.

Wrinkles Be Gone

“I love a vitamin C serum. This is Strategy The A Retinal Serum. This helps with texture of skin, fine lines, wrinkles, smoothness, everything,” the Spade and Sparrows founder noted. “I noticed a difference after five days of using it. It’s amazing. It’s the mother’s milk.”

“Now this is the Holy Grail. This is Skin Medica TNS Advanced Double Pump Serum,” she showed Us. “Also, always important — A.G.E Eye Complex from Skinceuticals. Incredible. I do not have time to look tired, so eye cream, maybe a little Botox.”

So Fresh and So Clean

“This toothpaste brand is called Before and it is a more natural toothpaste,” she said. “A lot of chemicals are in other toothpastes, but this one is actually clean toothpaste and still has fluoride. My mouth just tastes like minty freshness when I use it.”

Hydration is Key

“This is one of my favorite moisturizers. It’s Skinceuticals and it is Triple Lipid Restore. It’s anti-aging. It’s glorious,” she said. ”Again, anything that smells like a spa. I’m like, ‘Sold.’”

To see Bristowe’s full Beauty Sleep routine, watch the video above.